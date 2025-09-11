Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Posts Earnings Results

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 77.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Dunelm Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 96.64%.

Dunelm Group Price Performance

Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,071.25 on Thursday. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 836.61 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,255.03. The firm has a market cap of £2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,432.15, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,187.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,103.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84.

Insider Activity at Dunelm Group

In other news, insider Karen Witts sold 24,277 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,178, for a total value of £285,983.06. 39.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DNLM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,360 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,170 to GBX 1,225 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,320 price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,095 to GBX 1,115 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,315.71.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

