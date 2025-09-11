Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Posts Earnings Results

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 77.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Dunelm Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 96.64%.
Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,071.25 on Thursday. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 836.61 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,255.03. The firm has a market cap of £2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,432.15, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,187.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,103.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84.
In other news, insider Karen Witts sold 24,277 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,178, for a total value of £285,983.06. 39.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.
