Dominion Energy Inc. $D Stake Lessened by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,744,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,252 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $96,723,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 588.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,079,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,106,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $62.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.38.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.07%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

