Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 4,500 to GBX 5,200 in a research note issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.71% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,750 price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,440 price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,118.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diploma
Diploma Stock Up 1.4%
Diploma Company Profile
Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diploma
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Analyst Upgrades Strengthen Microsoft’s Long-Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.