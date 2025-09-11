Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 4,500 to GBX 5,200 in a research note issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,750 price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,440 price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,118.

DPLM stock opened at GBX 5,515 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,260.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,609.28. The company has a market cap of £7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,436.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. Diploma has a twelve month low of GBX 3,532 and a twelve month high of GBX 5,625.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

