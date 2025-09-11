Denali Therapeutics’ (DNLI) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DNLI. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

DNLI stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.23. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $39,884.46. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 217,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,169.78. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $39,884.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 242,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,058.68. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,962 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,799 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 277.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Further Reading

