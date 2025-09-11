Culp (NYSE:CULP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10, Zacks reports. Culp had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a negative net margin of 8.96%.The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Culp Stock Performance

Shares of CULP opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. Culp has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Culp in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Culp

In other Culp news, CEO Robert George Iv Culp acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 104,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,724.50. The trade was a 13.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Culp stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,932 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 5.53% of Culp worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

