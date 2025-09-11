Critical Analysis: Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and Horizon Group (OTCMKTS:HGPI)

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) and Horizon Group (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 0 5 19 5 3.00 Horizon Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Equinix presently has a consensus price target of $962.52, suggesting a potential upside of 23.31%. Given Equinix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Equinix is more favorable than Horizon Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $8.75 billion 8.73 $815.00 million $10.21 76.45 Horizon Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 11.11% 7.22% 2.73% Horizon Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Equinix has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Group has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Equinix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Horizon Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equinix beats Horizon Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

About Horizon Group

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Horizon Group Properties, Inc. has 12 operating factory outlet centers and one power center in 10 states totaling more than 2.6 million square feet.

