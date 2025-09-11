Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Core & Main updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Core & Main Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.02. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $37.22 and a 1 year high of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Core & Main from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Core & Main from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Core & Main from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 43,994 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $2,726,748.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,638 shares in the company, valued at $287,463.24. This trade represents a 90.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robyn L. Bradbury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $1,512,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $517,491.95. This represents a 74.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 422,956 shares of company stock valued at $26,343,241. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 4.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 39.7% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new position in Core & Main during the second quarter worth about $2,293,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Core & Main during the second quarter worth about $541,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

