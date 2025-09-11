Contrasting Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) & Its Peers

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “AEROSP/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Vertical Aerospace to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vertical Aerospace and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertical Aerospace 1 1 6 0 2.63 Vertical Aerospace Competitors 406 2174 3400 126 2.53

Vertical Aerospace currently has a consensus price target of $10.43, suggesting a potential upside of 115.69%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 1.08%. Given Vertical Aerospace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vertical Aerospace is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vertical Aerospace N/A -$998.35 million -0.10 Vertical Aerospace Competitors $18.81 billion $730.78 million 11.30

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vertical Aerospace’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vertical Aerospace. Vertical Aerospace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A -640.47% Vertical Aerospace Competitors -957.17% -50.06% -10.72%

Risk and Volatility

Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertical Aerospace’s rivals have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vertical Aerospace beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

