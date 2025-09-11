Contrasting CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) & UWM (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.6% of UWM shares are held by institutional investors. 87.5% of UWM shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of CNFinance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UWM and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UWM 0.48% -5.56% -0.72% CNFinance N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

UWM has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNFinance has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares UWM and CNFinance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UWM $2.16 billion 5.04 $14.40 million ($0.05) -136.30 CNFinance $205.99 million 0.10 $5.26 million $0.31 10.02

UWM has higher revenue and earnings than CNFinance. UWM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNFinance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for UWM and CNFinance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UWM 0 5 1 0 2.17 CNFinance 0 0 0 0 0.00

UWM currently has a consensus price target of $5.54, indicating a potential downside of 18.68%. Given UWM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe UWM is more favorable than CNFinance.

Summary

UWM beats CNFinance on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates approximately 87 branches and sub-branches in China. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

