Contrasting Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) and Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) and Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Northern Technologies International pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Air Liquide pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Northern Technologies International pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Northern Technologies International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Air Liquide shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Northern Technologies International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Technologies International $85.06 million 0.88 $5.41 million $0.30 26.33 Air Liquide $29.28 billion 4.03 $3.58 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Northern Technologies International and Air Liquide”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Air Liquide has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Technologies International.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Technologies International and Air Liquide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Technologies International 3.46% 3.38% 2.66% Air Liquide N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Northern Technologies International has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Liquide has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Northern Technologies International and Air Liquide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Technologies International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Air Liquide 0 2 1 1 2.75

Summary

Air Liquide beats Northern Technologies International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand. The company provides a portfolio of bio-based and certified compostable polymer resin compounds and finished products under the Natur-Tec brand. In addition, it offers on-site and technical consulting for rust and corrosion prevention issues. It sells its products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets through direct sales force, network of independent distributors, agents, manufacturer's sales representatives, and strategic partners. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Circle Pines, Minnesota.

About Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide S.A. provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors. This segment also includes healthcare business, which provides medical gases, home healthcare services, medical equipment, and specialty ingredient to patients, healthcare professionals, and hospitals; and electronic business supply carrier gases, electronic specialty and advanced materials, equipment and installation, and service to semiconductor, flat panel, and photovoltaic markets. The Engineering & Construction segment designs, develops, and builds industrial gas production plants to third parties; and design and manufacture plants in traditional, renewable and alternative energy sectors. The Global Markets & Technologies segment delivers technological solutions, such as molecules, equipment, and services to energy transition and deep technology. This segment also invests in and operates biomethane production units; designs hydrogen refueling stations; and supplies gases for the offshore oil and gas platforms, offshore wind turbines, and cryogenic transportation by sea. L'Air Liquide S.A. was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

