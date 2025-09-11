Contango ORE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Short Interest Down 20.5% in August

Contango ORE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 456,600 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the July 31st total of 574,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other Contango ORE news, Director Richard Shortz sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $698,802.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 84,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,774. This trade represents a 28.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Aaron Clark sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $61,124.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,950.20. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Contango ORE by 4,016.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Contango ORE by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Contango ORE during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Contango ORE by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Contango ORE by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Contango ORE Price Performance

About Contango ORE

Contango ORE stock opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.31 million, a P/E ratio of -80.18 and a beta of -0.17. Contango ORE has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

