Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Shares Acquired by UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,099 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $338,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 37,407 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 393,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,620,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $224.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.58.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $194.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.35 and its 200-day moving average is $214.29. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $169.01 and a 1 year high of $234.35. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

