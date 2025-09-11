Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Announces Earnings Results

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported GBX 5.33 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Central Asia Metals had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

Central Asia Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 148.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.93. Central Asia Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 134.46 and a 1-year high of GBX 205.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of £259.34 million, a PE ratio of 553.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAML. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 200 to GBX 190 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 190 to GBX 180 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Asia Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 181.67.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals (CAML) is a base metals producer quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with copper operations in Kazakhstan, and a zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia

CAML is based in London and owns 100% of the Kounrad solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) copper facility in central Kazakhstan and 100% of the Sasa zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia.

