Caxton Associates LLP Invests $742,000 in Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.15 per share, for a total transaction of $296,392.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 633,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,675,279. This trade represents a 0.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.84 per share, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 27,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,502.56. This trade represents a 2.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $555,926 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC opened at $71.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Agree Realty Corporation has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average of $74.30.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 28.16%.The company had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Agree Realty’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 430.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 182.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Agree Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

