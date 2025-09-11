Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $7.04 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $390.89 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $386.49 and a fifty-two week high of $571.41. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $436.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.80.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.32). Watsco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 7.08%.The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSO. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price target on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.17.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

