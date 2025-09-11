Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BKU. Citigroup boosted their target price on BankUnited from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Hovde Group boosted their target price on BankUnited from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on BankUnited from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

BKU opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. BankUnited has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 13.19%.The firm had revenue of $273.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $152,989.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,080.33. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $135,765.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,921.95. This represents a 7.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in BankUnited by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in BankUnited by 1.4% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 1.2% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BankUnited by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in BankUnited by 0.7% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 77,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

