Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $15.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

NYSE PATH opened at $11.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79. UiPath has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.50, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.02.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. UiPath had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $361.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $559,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,058,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,875,613.68. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 56,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $716,415.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 859,991 shares in the company, valued at $10,939,085.52. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 876,310 shares of company stock worth $10,969,372 over the last three months. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 320.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

