Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN) Trading 12.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Brave Bison Group plc (LON:BBSN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 72.96 ($0.99). 257,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 183,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.75 ($0.88).

Brave Bison Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of £66.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,218.75 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 64.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.36.

Get Brave Bison Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Oliver Green acquired 714,285 shares of Brave Bison Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 per share, for a total transaction of £349,999.65. Insiders own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

About Brave Bison Group

A world where complexity is the only constant demands a new breed of company.

Brave Bison is a different beast: a media, marketing and technology company purpose built for the digital era.

With four specialist practices—Brave Bison Performance, Brave Bison Commerce, SocialChain and our own media network—we help some of the world’s most ambitious brands and businesses capitalise on complexity from trend to spend.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brave Bison Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brave Bison Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.