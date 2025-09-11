BOS Asset Management LLC Sells 570 Shares of Clearwater Paper Corporation $CLW

BOS Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the first quarter worth $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 2,384.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 5,906.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Clearwater Paper Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of CLW opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.12. Clearwater Paper Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.51). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.00 million.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

