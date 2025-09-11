BOS Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Barings Bdc, Inc. $BBDC

BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barings Bdc, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Barings Bdc by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings Bdc by 11.6% in the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings Bdc by 0.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 519,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings Bdc by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings Bdc by 7.0% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Barings Bdc Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26. Barings Bdc, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Barings Bdc ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.41 million. Barings Bdc had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 35.67%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barings Bdc, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBDC shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Barings Bdc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Barings Bdc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Barings Bdc Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

