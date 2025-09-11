BOS Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF $XME

BOS Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 74.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,866 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Wormser Freres Gestion raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 1.8%

XME opened at $84.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.18. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $45.89 and a 12 month high of $85.06.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.