BOS Asset Management LLC Invests $281,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $17.77 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $24.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.23). FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.8%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 328.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded FS KKR Capital to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.42.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

