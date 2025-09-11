Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF $ARKB

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 93.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

BATS ARKB opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.79. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

