Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,154 Shares of Energy Transfer LP $ET

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 75,353,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,400,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613,645 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $92,607,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,113,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,331,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,060 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,426,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $21.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,350,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 69,178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,938,360.72. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $25,299.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,523 shares in the company, valued at $453,185.04. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

