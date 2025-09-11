Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 34,981 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 236.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,981 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,812.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,472.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 62,799 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average of $49.14. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

