Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 30,034 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 415.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,256 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 30,034 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 306.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.3%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $94.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day moving average of $84.30. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $196.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. This represents a 26.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,774 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

