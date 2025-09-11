Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF $ICF

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 8,213.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 55,607 shares during the period. Alexis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 465,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,620,000 after acquiring an additional 69,295 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 480,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,591,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $61.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.91. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

