Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April $BAPR

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 797.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 7.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 69.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 28,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $145,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of BAPR opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.46 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.61. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $46.04.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

