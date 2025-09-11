Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 375.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $130.46 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $102.24 and a one year high of $136.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.56 and a 200 day moving average of $121.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

