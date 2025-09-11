Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 7,369 Shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF $TUA

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC boosted its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSA Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $22.13 on Thursday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

