Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 206.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,025 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,369 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,780,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,096,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,518,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $430,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,577,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,987,000 after acquiring an additional 316,460 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 81.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,029,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,918 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,706,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,036,000 after acquiring an additional 354,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,061.46. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.17.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

