Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 39,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 225.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 57,556 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 42,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 3.2%

BKR stock opened at $46.92 on Thursday. Baker Hughes Company has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. This trade represents a 44.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

