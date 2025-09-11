Bayforest Capital Ltd Purchases New Shares in Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38,585 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

VNO opened at $40.42 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $441.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 48.49%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VNO. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VNO

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Haim Chera sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,189,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.