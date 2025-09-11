Bayforest Capital Ltd Increases Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 219.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.51. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.49%.During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $941,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,822,404.35. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

