Bayforest Capital Ltd Boosts Holdings in State Street Corporation $STT

Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 99.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 3,914.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 40.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 186.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 98.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,174.28. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Cfra Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street stock opened at $110.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. State Street Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $116.37.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

