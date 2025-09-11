Bayforest Capital Ltd Acquires 3,020 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 299.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 887.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22,646 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Trading Down 0.9%

DDOG opened at $139.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 397.53, a P/E/G ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 1.10. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.85, for a total transaction of $688,256.70. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 97,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,033,911.45. The trade was a 5.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,050,433.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 181,728 shares in the company, valued at $24,011,720.64. This trade represents a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,406,371 shares of company stock worth $184,294,753. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.