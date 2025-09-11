Bayforest Capital Ltd Acquires 1,010 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,536,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,024,000 after acquiring an additional 47,062 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $51.85 and a one year high of $65.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 43,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JP Morgan Cazenove dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

