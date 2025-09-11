BAB Inc. (BABB) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on October 15th

BAB Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

BAB Stock Up 0.1%

BABB stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. BAB has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.04. The company has a market cap of $7.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85.

Get BAB alerts:

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter.

About BAB

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.