Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $126.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Autoliv traded as high as $126.96 and last traded at $126.83, with a volume of 424741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.69.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Autoliv from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 418.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,483,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at about $110,368,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 26.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,397,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,307,000 after buying an additional 499,411 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 334.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,155,000 after buying an additional 496,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 83.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,020,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,147,000 after buying an additional 463,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 31.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

