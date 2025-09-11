Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ASMB. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assembly Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of ASMB opened at $22.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 117.20% and a negative return on equity of 149.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 42.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 3.8% in the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

