Ascent Group LLC Purchases New Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.13. The company has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $83.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

