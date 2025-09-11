Ascent Group LLC Purchases 5,411 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 107.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,793,000 after buying an additional 1,868,782 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Pure Storage by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,541,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,780,000 after buying an additional 96,731 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pure Storage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,911,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,896,000 after buying an additional 23,531 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,010,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,992,000 after purchasing an additional 58,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,461,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,701,000 after purchasing an additional 85,851 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $1,338,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 138,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,162.49. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 198,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $11,988,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,160,000. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 551,360 shares of company stock worth $33,317,922. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $81.12 on Thursday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $82.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 197.85, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSTG

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.