Ascent Group LLC Increases Position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 67,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $122.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.92. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.