Ascent Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,012 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% in the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $309.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.38. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $219.19 and a 52-week high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

