Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a 33.3% increase from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Argan has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Argan Price Performance

Shares of AGX stock opened at $226.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.70 and a 200 day moving average of $184.16. Argan has a 1 year low of $86.98 and a 1 year high of $253.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $237.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.97 million. Argan had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 12.73%.The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Argan from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Argan in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

