Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Short Interest Down 22.9% in August

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,540,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the July 31st total of 7,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Baird R W raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on Aramark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Aramark by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 18,516 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Aramark by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth $6,932,000. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,500,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Aramark by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 97,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $38.18. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 2.02%.Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Aramark has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 31.11%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

