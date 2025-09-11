Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AQST. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $4.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.82. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 million. Aquestive Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aquestive Therapeutics

In related news, insider Peter E. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 288,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,111.90. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cassie Jung sold 62,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $310,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 283,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,730. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aquestive Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

