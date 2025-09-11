Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF $UYLD Shares Sold by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth lowered its position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,087,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,248 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.07% of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF worth $55,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 63,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 398,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,000 after buying an additional 29,909 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 141,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

UYLD opened at $51.24 on Thursday. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.17.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.1993 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th.

The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

Featured Stories

