Andrew Stevens Purchases 11,267 Shares of ZIP (ASX:ZIP) Stock

Zip Co Limited (ASX:ZIP – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Stevens acquired 11,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.26 per share, with a total value of A$47,997.42.

Andrew Stevens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Andrew Stevens bought 11,300 shares of ZIP stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.27 per share, with a total value of A$48,239.70.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Andrew Stevens bought 12,500 shares of ZIP stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.20 per share, with a total value of A$52,500.00.

ZIP Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 225.83 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.29, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 2.02.

ZIP Company Profile

Zip Co Limited engages in the provision of digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company offers Buy Now Pay Later services, which offer line of credit and installment products to consumers through online and in-store.

