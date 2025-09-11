Anderson Financial Strategies LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares $DRN

Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRN. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares by 566.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 63,767 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DRN opened at $9.51 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 2.70.

The Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (DRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an index that captures large cap equities of the US real estate segment. DRN was launched on Jul 16, 2009 and is managed by Direxion.

